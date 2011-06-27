Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,262
|$1,628
|Clean
|$487
|$1,113
|$1,439
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$221
|$517
|$686
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,262
|$1,628
|Clean
|$487
|$1,113
|$1,439
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$221
|$517
|$686
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Accent L 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,262
|$1,628
|Clean
|$487
|$1,113
|$1,439
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$221
|$517
|$686
Estimated values
1998 Hyundai Accent GSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,262
|$1,628
|Clean
|$487
|$1,113
|$1,439
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$221
|$517
|$686