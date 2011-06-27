  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 1996 Hyundai Accent
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Hyundai Accent GT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Accent
Overview
See Accent Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle15.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Length161.5 in.
Curb weight2150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Madras Green
  • Cherry Red
  • Mint Green
  • Noble White
  • Indigo Pearl
  • Glacial Silver
  • Pale Violet
See Accent Inventory

Related Used 1996 Hyundai Accent GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles