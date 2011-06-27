Used 1995 Hyundai Accent L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque96 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room55.5 in.
Measurements
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Length162.1 in.
Width63.8 in.
Curb weight2057 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Montego Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Madras Green Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Marlborough Red
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
