Best Hybrids Under $80K

The most affordable model on this list is also the most diminutive. The NX is one of the smallest SUVs in Lexus' lineup and offers a premium interior, comfortable seats and a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain. The NX 450h+ has an EPA fuel economy rating of 36 mpg combined. When the battery is fully charged, the NX 450h+ has an estimated 37 miles of electric driving range. If the plug-in model is a little more than you need, Lexus offers a more affordable hybrid variant.

Starting price: $61,240

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

Average Owner Review: 4.2 (out of 5)

EPA-estimated fuel economy: 37 miles of EV range, then 36 mpg combined

2025 Toyota Sequoia