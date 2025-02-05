While there are plenty of relatively affordable hybrid cars, trucks and SUVs, options are somewhat more limited if you want something a little more premium than the standard fare. That's especially true if you don't want a plug-in hybrid. If you're in the market for a hybrid between $60,000 and $80,000, here are some of Edmunds' top picks.
Best Hybrids Under $80K
Most hybrids at this price point are plug-ins
The most affordable model on this list is also the most diminutive. The NX is one of the smallest SUVs in Lexus' lineup and offers a premium interior, comfortable seats and a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain. The NX 450h+ has an EPA fuel economy rating of 36 mpg combined. When the battery is fully charged, the NX 450h+ has an estimated 37 miles of electric driving range. If the plug-in model is a little more than you need, Lexus offers a more affordable hybrid variant.
Starting price: $61,240
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review: 4.2 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 37 miles of EV range, then 36 mpg combined
2025 Toyota Sequoia
It might not appear like it on the surface, but the big body-on-frame Toyota Sequoia actually sports a relatively fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. The powerful turbocharged hybrid V6 is rated at 22 mpg combined for two-wheel-drive models and 20 mpg combined for Sequoias with four-wheel drive. That's better than most full-size SUVs you'll see today. Toyota's largest SUV offers three rows of seating, plenty of cargo space, and impressive tow ratings, making it a good hybrid option for those who often hook up trailers.
Starting price: $61,275
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review: 3.3 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 20-22 mpg combined
2025 Volvo S90 Plug-in Hybrid
The Volvo S90 is a large luxury sedan with a powerful yet fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain, a spacious and comfortable interior, and a solid Google-backed infotainment system. The premium cabin and handsome design only elevate the car further. The hybrid powertrain cranks out 455 horsepower yet still offers nearly 40 miles of all-electric range on a full charge. When the battery is empty, this big sedan still achieves an excellent 30 mpg combined.
Starting price: $65,650
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review: 3.8 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 26 mpg combined
2025 Lexus TX 500h
The three-row Lexus TX 500h is one of the largest hybrids on sale today, with a huge cabin that offers a premium design and plenty of room for adults in all three rows. The smooth ride only buoys passenger comfort even further. Available as both a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, the Lexus TX gets up to 27 mpg combined.
Starting price: $70,010
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review: 3.7 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2024): 23-27 mpg combined
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e
Like most vehicles on this list, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e is a plug-in hybrid SUV, though this Mercedes stands out from the crowd with a quiet and upscale cabin, great in-car tech and driver aids, and lots of available features. The GLE's plug-in hybrid powertrain offers an estimated 50 miles of all-electric range and an overall 23 mpg combined. If you're looking for a fuel-efficient luxury SUV, it doesn't get much better than the Mercedes GLE.
Starting price: $71,530
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review: 3.8 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 50 miles of EV range, then 23 mpg combined
2025 Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid
Volvo's largest SUV is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This three-row plug-in hybrid SUV is not the most powerful hybrid out there, but the XC90 is one of the more spacious and fuel-efficient. The XC90 offers 32 miles of all-electric range and a combined EPA fuel-economy rating of 27 mpg.
Starting price: $71,900
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review: 3.3 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 32 miles of EV range, then 27 mpg combined
2025 Lexus RX 500h
Like the other Lexus models on this list, the RX is available with both a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though there's a significant price gap between the two variants. No matter which powertrain you're interested in, you'll find the RX offers a comfortable, well-appointed cabin, lots of available in-car tech and driver aids, and a relatively fuel-efficient engine. The EPA rates the RX's fuel economy at up to 36 mpg combined.
Starting price: $72,610
Edmunds Rating: n/a
Average Owner Review: 3.9 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2024): 27 mpg combined (RX 500h)
2025 BMW 550e xDrive
The BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid is one of only two sedans on this list. The 550e xDrive uses a potent turbocharged inline-six paired with an electric motor, making the hybrid 5 Series both quick and relatively fuel-efficient. We like the 5 Series' in-car tech, premium cabin and sporty driving dynamics. It's one of the more expensive vehicles on this list, but the BMW's luxurious cabin and plentiful features make it worth the price of admission.
Starting price: $73,400
Edmunds Rating: n/a
Average Owner Review: 4.8 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: n/a
2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e
If the 5 Series is appealing but you need more space for people and cargo, BMW has you covered with the X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid. It uses the same basic powertrain as the 5 Series hybrid, so it's quicker and better to drive than you might expect of something so fuel-efficient. The premium cabin and in-car tech are among the best in the class.
Starting price: $73,800
Edmunds Rating: n/a
Average Owner Review: 3.9 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy: 58 MPG-e
