As the explosive growth of electric vehicles cools off a bit, more shoppers are looking to tried-and-true hybrids and plug-in hybrids to accomplish their goal of cutting back on gas. To help you in your shopping journey, we've pulled together our favorite hybrids and plug-ins for under $60,000. We're starting this list from about $40,000 and up since we have a separate Hybrids Under $40K story. Either way, Edmunds has you covered, whether you're in the market for a city-friendly small crossover, a fuel-sipping minivan with acres of room, or a luxury sedan that'll make your boss jealous.
Hybrids Under $60K
An affordable three-row SUV with hybrid power makes a lot of sense on paper, and Hyundai could have just delivered a sensible, comfortable cruiser when it came to redesigning the Santa Fe in 2024. But the automaker went another route, giving its venerable crossover tough, Land Rover-esque styling and a smartly dressed cabin with luxury touches. The Santa Fe Hybrid gives you a lot of content at its sub-$40,000 price tag, including a panoramic curved infotainment display and an impressive set of safety features. Upper trims come with a surround-view camera system and second-row captain's chairs with leg rests.Starting price: $39,175
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 3.9 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 34-36 mpg combined
2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid
If you like the idea of a three-row hybrid but the Santa Fe's styling is a little too out there for your tastes, you could go for its corporate twin, the Kia Sorento Hybrid. Its design is more conventional, but you still get a useful 2-2-2 seating arrangement and a ton of standard and optional features. Even though the Kia and Hyundai are both classified as compact SUVs, we've found the third row to have a surprisingly agreeable amount of space for adults.Starting price: $40,105
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.0 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 34-36 mpg combined
2025 Toyota Sienna
Toyota's obsession with hybridization dates back decades, but the 2021 redesign of the Sienna marked the first time the automaker took one of its core vehicles and made it hybrid-only. The Sienna's standard four-cylinder hybrid makes it a little slower than competitors with V6 engines, but its exceptional fuel economy is well worth the trade-off. We're also fond of the Sienna's composed ride, cushy seats and, of course, seemingly endless amounts of passenger and cargo room.Starting price: $40,635
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.0 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2024): 35-36 mpg combined
2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid
The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is one of our favorite electrified small crossovers, and the plug-in version adds a useful 33 miles of all-electric range to the mix. We're impressed with the Tucson's roomy interior, comfortable seats, and responsive and intuitive touchscreen system. The plug-in is also considerably quicker than the standard Tucson; the plug-in zips to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, while the non-hybrid takes a lethargic 10.2 seconds to hit freeway speeds.Starting price: $41,080
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.3 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2024): 33 miles of EV range, then 35 mpg combined
2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid
Kia took longer than Toyota to add an electric motor to its family-friendly minivan, but the results are nonetheless impressive. The Kia Carnival Hybrid starts with the attributes that make the standard Carnival a worthy choice, including a lengthy list of standard features and a huge, easy-to-use touchscreen interface. Then it swaps out the V6 in favor of a turbocharged four-cylinder with hybrid power, which increases fuel economy by a lofty 50%.Starting price: $42,235
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.1 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 33 mpg combined
2025 Toyota Crown
When Toyota discontinued the Avalon in 2022, we were sad to see yet another large sedan exit the market. Our fears were put to rest once Toyota pulled the wraps off the full-size Crown, which has a slightly taller ride height and a hatchback-like design that actually hides a traditional enclosed trunk. The Crown is comfortable and luxurious, and the standard hybrid powertrain is quite efficient considering the vehicle's size. And you can opt for a turbocharged hybrid with a considerable 340 horsepower if you find the standard mill a little lacking.Starting price: $42,575
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.3 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 30-41 mpg combined
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
For decades, Toyota's Highlander has been one of the go-to choices for buyers looking for a sensible three-row crossover. But it's never felt tremendously roomy inside, and the cramped third row became more apparent as larger rivals debuted. Enter the Toyota Grand Highlander, which functions as a long-wheelbase Highlander with more passenger and cargo space. In addition to exemplifying traditional Highlander strengths, the Grand Highlander offers a turbocharged version of the hybrid, which the Highlander does not. It drops the combined fuel economy to 27 mpg, but there's silly fun in launching this big family hauler from zero to 60 mph in just 6.1 seconds.Starting price: $46,830
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 3.6 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2024): 27-36 mpg combined
2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid
Chrysler scooped the rest of the minivan market by bringing the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid to market years before anyone else thought about electrifying their people movers. It has the distinction of being the only plug-in minivan, and its 32 miles of all-electric range should be enough for the everyday grind. After that's depleted, a potent V6 gas engine kicks in until you plug in again. While we prefer the plug-in to the standard Pacifica (the hybrid's continuously variable transmission is smoother than the Pacifica's traditional automatic transmission), you do lose the nifty Stow 'n Go seats — the battery pack resides in the space typically reserved for the folded second-row seats.Starting price: $52,750
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.0 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 32 miles of EV range, then 30 mpg combined
2025 Volvo S60 Plug-in Hybrid
Yes, you can get a highly rated luxury hybrid for less than $60,000. The Volvo S60 T8 is a plug-in hybrid sedan that is quick, efficient and ultra-stylish. Its turbocharged four-cylinder and hybrid powertrain is good for a whopping 455 horsepower — good enough to make the S60 T8 the quickest car on this list by a mile. It's also pretty efficient given its performance capabilities. We also like the understated cabin, which is minimalist in intent and stands in stark contrast to the "ambient lightning everywhere" ethos that rivals exhibit.Starting price: $53,295
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.5 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 40 miles of EV range, then 31 mpg combined
2025 Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid
As its name suggests, the Volvo XC60 is similar to the S60 — think of them, respectively, as the SUV and sedan versions of the same basic vehicle. The Volvo XC60 T8 is also driven by a turbocharged four-cylinder/plug-in hybrid powertrain with 455 horsepower on tap. The XC60 is taller and heavier than its four-door sibling, and as such, the all-electric range falls slightly to 35 miles, and it achieves an estimated 28 mpg combined after the battery is discharged. One thing to note is that because the XC60 has a higher starting price, only the base version is available under our $60,000 threshold. If you want a more well-equipped version of the XC60 T8 plug-in, you'll have to break open the piggy bank.Starting price: $59,345
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 3.7 (out of 5.0)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 35 miles of EV range, then 28 mpg combined
