There are more excellent hybrids available than ever before and many of them, even SUVs, remain affordable. We've put together a list of hybrids that cost under $40,000, and it includes sedans, SUVs and even a minivan. Included with each vehicle is its starting price, Edmunds Rating and average Owner Review for its 2024 model. Read on to find a hybrid that will suit your needs.
Best Hybrids Under $40,000
The Kia Niro is a small crossover that's available only as a hybrid. It gets an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined driving and its hatchback styling means you get impressive cargo space. It's not quite an SUV — all-wheel drive is not available — but it's a good compromise between the utility of an SUV and the small size of a sedan.
Starting price: $28,385
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.5 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 49-53 mpg combined
2025 Toyota Prius
Would it even be a list of hybrids without the Prius making an appearance? It's the hybrid that, in many Americans' memories, started it all. Its great fuel economy — an EPA estimate of 50-plus mpg combined — is just one of the reasons to pick a Prius. It's also comfortable on the road and comes with many desirable standard features. Oh, and its new design is less, well, polarizing than past incarnations.
Starting price: $29,485
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review: 4.3 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2024): 52-57 mpg combined
2025 Toyota Camry
The Camry is hybrid-only for 2025, making the popular sedan an appealing choice if you're looking for a car with great fuel economy. The Camry gets up to an EPA-estimated 51 mpg in combined driving, and the automaker has retained what made so many fall in love with the sedan in the first place. Its comfortable ride, long list of standard features, and reliability make the Camry a very compelling hybrid.
Starting price: $29,835
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.2 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 44-51 mpg combined
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid
Honda added a hybrid powertrain to one of its best-selling vehicles for 2025. The hybrid engine is available on the Sport and Sport Touring trim, which sit between the base-trim LX and the sporty-variant trims (Si and Type R). The Civic is the perfect marriage of price and efficiency. The Civic Hybrid starts at $30,000.
Starting price: $29,845
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.5 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 48-49 mpg combined
2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid
The Kia Sportage Hybrid was named the Edmunds Top Rated SUV in 2024 thanks to its impressive fuel economy, loads of standard features, and comfortable ride. It gets a max EPA-estimated 43 mpg in combined driving, crushing the non-hybrid's paltry 28 mpg combined. And you get a little more power from the hybrid's turbocharged 1.6-liter engine without a significant price increase. The Sportage Hybrid is an excellent all-arounder.
Starting price: $30,185
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.5 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 38-43 mpg combined
2025 Ford Escape Hybrid
The Ford Escape Hybrid is one of just a handful of small SUVs with a hybrid powertrain option. It gets an EPA-estimated 39 mpg in combined driving, which is competitive with other small SUVs. It also starts at a lower price than some of its larger competitors and packs more utility than you'll typically find in a sedan. It's not the nicest hybrid SUV you can buy, but it offers a compelling combination of price and utility.
Starting price: $33,985
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 3.5 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 39 mpg combined
2025 Honda Accord Hybrid
All but the lowest two trims of the Accord are now hybrids, so every Accord Hybrid comes with impressive fuel economy alongside its ample standard equipment. The Accord Hybrid gets up to an EPA-estimated 48 mpg in combined driving, which is just a bit short of its main rival, the Toyota Camry. Still, the Accord Hybrid is a great choice if you're looking for a roomy sedan with great fuel economy.
Starting price: $34,750
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.2 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 44-48 mpg combined
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Looking for a roomier ride without sacrificing much in the way of fuel economy? Check out the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which is one of Edmunds' top-rated SUVs — especially as a hybrid. It gets a max EPA-estimated 38 mpg in combined driving, which isn't as impressive as some of its competitors but is a big improvement over its non-hybrid counterpart. New for 2025 is a refreshed infotainment system that allows you to wirelessly connect your phone to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Starting price: $34,815
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.1 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 35-38 mpg combined
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Give the Honda CR-V Hybrid a look if you dig this compact SUV but want better fuel economy. The hybrid gets up to an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in combined driving with very few compromises. It costs a little more than the standard CR-V and you sacrifice a very small amount of cargo space. Otherwise, it's the CR-V you know and love with significantly better fuel economy.
Starting price: $36,000
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 4.2 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 37-40 mpg combined
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Hyundai redesigned the Santa Fe for 2024, dramatically altering the styling and improving some of its interior features. The hybrid version has EPA estimates of 34-36 mpg in combined driving, but keep in mind we've struggled to replicate those numbers in Edmunds' testing. The hybrid version of the Santa Fe is comparable to the non-hybrid in cost, so even with a modest improvement in fuel economy, it's worth a look.
Starting price: $39,175
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2025): 3.7 (out of 5)
EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 34-36 mpg combined
