The Kia Niro is a small crossover that's available only as a hybrid. It gets an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined driving and its hatchback styling means you get impressive cargo space. It's not quite an SUV — all-wheel drive is not available — but it's a good compromise between the utility of an SUV and the small size of a sedan.

Starting price: $28,385

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Average Owner Review (2025): 4.5 (out of 5)

EPA-estimated fuel economy (2025): 49-53 mpg combined

2025 Toyota Prius