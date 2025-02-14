Hybrid Buying Guide

There are so many kinds of hybrids that it's hard to keep them all straight. Let Edmunds be your guide. We'll walk you through all the different kinds of hybrids and help get you to the right place.

Hybrid 101

Lifestyle

Hybrids vs. Plug-in Hybrids: What's the Difference?

Nick Yekikian·6/7/2024
Lifestyle

Hybrid vs. Plug-in Hybrid Cars: What's Right for You?

Michael Cantu·1/30/2024
Lifestyle

Best Hybrid Cars of 2024 and 2025

Research by Type

Shopping for a hybrid?
Hybrid CarsHybrid SUVsHybrid LuxuryPlug-in Hybrid Cars

Featured By Price

Price

Hybrids under $40K

Price

Hybrids under $60K

Price

Hybrids under $80K

Hybrid Ratings Comparison Tool

2024 Nissan Rogue
2024 Mazda CX-5
2024 Ford Escape
Car
Car
Car
Car

Edmunds Rating

Edmunds Rating

Edmunds Rating

Edmunds Rating

7.8 /10
8.1 /10
7.8 /10
7.9 /10
  • driving 7.0
  • comfort 7.5
  • interior 8.0
  • technology 8.0
  • utility 9.0
  • mpg 8.5
  • value 7.5
  • wildcard 7.5
  • driving 8.0
  • comfort 8.0
  • interior 8.0
  • technology 8.0
  • utility 8.5
  • mpg 6.5
  • value 7.5
  • wildcard 8.5
  • driving 7.0
  • comfort 8.0
  • interior 8.0
  • technology 8.5
  • utility 8.0
  • mpg 7.0
  • value 7.5
  • wildcard 7.5
Read full review
Read full review
Read full review

Hybrid Vehicle Videos

Our Top-Rated Hybrids | Best Hybrid Cars, SUVs, Trucks and Minivans
Must Watch

Watch Video

Our Top-Rated Hybrids | Best Hybrid Cars, SUVs, Trucks and Minivans

Hybrid SUV Comparison Test

Hybrid SUV Comparison Test

Battle of the Hybrid Sedans

Battle of the Hybrid Sedans

Honda Civic Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best

Honda Civic Hybrid: Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best

What’s It Like to Live With?

Edmunds purchases several vehicles each year for the long-term fleet. These vehicles are driven 20,000 miles in the first year of ownership. We report on the red flags, the routine ins and outs, and everything else that car shoppers need to know about the ownership experience.

Long Term Road Tests

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid (3-row SUV)

Long Term Road Tests

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV (Plug-in hybrid 3-row SUV)

Long Term Road Tests

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (Plug-in hybrid 2-row SUV)

See all long-term fleet vehicles