Best Used Hybrid Cars

Lexus CT 200h (2011-2017)
The Lexus CT200h is an affordable, eco-conscious entry point into the Lexus brand, and it was one of the earliest production cars to incorporate sustainable materials into its interior. Sugarcane-based dash and panel plastics, synthetic leather, even bamboo-resin speakers all complemented the CT 200h's true purpose: outstanding fuel economy in a sporty, practical hybrid hatchback. Rated at a solid 42 mpg, the CT 200h basically wrapped a Prius powertrain inside a buttoned-down chassis offering athletic handling and quick steering.
Lethargic acceleration doesn't quite match the CT's sporty looks, though. The humble 134-horsepower engine is undeniably slow, and the engine gets buzzy when pushed. Cargo space behind the rear seats is also tight, although the hatchback shape offers plenty of flexibility. Still, the CT's stylish profile and reliable, efficient Prius base make it a great pick even today.
Look for: 2014–2017 models. Lexus updated the hatchback with its signature "spindle" grille in 2014, softened the suspension for a more compliant highway ride, and upgraded the audio and infotainment systems.
2011-2017 CT 200h average price: $12,599
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 47.9 mpg
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Read our 2011 Lexus CT 200h review
Hybrid sedans