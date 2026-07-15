Best Used Hybrid Cars

Top 10 best pre-owned hybrid cars

2014 Lexus CT 200h

Shopping for a new hybrid often requires paying the "hybrid premium," the extra cost compared to a regular gas model that can take months or years to balance out with fuel savings. But opting for a used hybrid flips the script. By letting the first owner absorb the initial depreciation hit, budget buyers can achieve excellent efficiency for thousands less than buying new. 

From the practical Kia Niro to the lively Lexus CT 200h, we've assembled 10 of today's best pre-owned hybrid values.

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Affordable hybrids

2021 Honda Insight

Honda Insight (2019-2022)

Unlike its quirkier predecessors from the early 2000s and 2010s, the third-generation Honda Insight looks more like a regular sedan and offers a roomy cabin and even a bit of verve behind the wheel. But its real story is its impressive EPA-estimated fuel economy of up to 52 mpg combined, making it a legitimate, if somewhat anonymous, alternative to the Toyota Prius. Its refined and durable interior and bundle of standard driver aids are offset only by a noisy engine and clumsy settings for the regenerative braking system. 

Look for: 2021 or 2022 models. While the 2019 resurrected model established the foundation, Honda added useful equipment later in the run, specifically standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert for 2021 EX and Touring trims. Also, skip the LX trim entirely. It comes with a smaller touchscreen and lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
 
2019-2022 Insight average price: $19,253
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 50.5 mpg

Shop all used Honda Insights for sale
Read our 2022 Honda Insight review

2014 Lexus CT 200h

Lexus CT 200h (2011-2017)

The Lexus CT200h is an affordable, eco-conscious entry point into the Lexus brand, and it was one of the earliest production cars to incorporate sustainable materials into its interior. Sugarcane-based dash and panel plastics, synthetic leather, even bamboo-resin speakers all complemented the CT 200h's true purpose: outstanding fuel economy in a sporty, practical hybrid hatchback. Rated at a solid 42 mpg, the CT 200h basically wrapped a Prius powertrain inside a buttoned-down chassis offering athletic handling and quick steering. 

Lethargic acceleration doesn't quite match the CT's sporty looks, though. The humble 134-horsepower engine is undeniably slow, and the engine gets buzzy when pushed. Cargo space behind the rear seats is also tight, although the hatchback shape offers plenty of flexibility. Still, the CT's stylish profile and reliable, efficient Prius base make it a great pick even today. 

Look for: 2014–2017 models. Lexus updated the hatchback with its signature "spindle" grille in 2014, softened the suspension for a more compliant highway ride, and upgraded the audio and infotainment systems.

2011-2017 CT 200h average price: $12,599
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 47.9 mpg

Shop all used Lexus CT 200h models for sale
Read our 2011 Lexus CT 200h review

Hybrid sedans

2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE driving

Toyota Camry Hybrid (2018-2024)

The eighth-generation Camry Hybrid is a superb no-nonsense commuter. Its roomy cabin, easy drivability, and exceptional efficiency — the base LE trim returns 52 mpg combined, still tops among midsize sedans — make it a premier choice for families. And by packaging the battery under the rear seats, the hybrid preserves the same trunk space as the standard gas model. Among the very few downsides, the Camry Hybrid can labor under heavy acceleration, and the heavier top trims (XLE, for example) can feel a little soft and floaty at highway speeds. 

Don't need the Camry's size and weight? The Corolla Hybrid packs the same Prius-based powertrain into an efficient, compact package. Want a little more luxury? The Lexus ES 300h shares the Camry's same mechanical bones. 

Look for: 2021 or 2023 models. Toyota updated 2021 models with Safety Sense 2.5+, its bundle of driver assist features, which smoothed out the adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance. The Camry also gained a larger optional infotainment touchscreen. Note that the eighth-gen Camry Hybrid launched in 2018, so 2018-2020 models are also excellent options to stretch your budget. 

2018-2024 Camry Hybrid average price: $25,384
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 46.4 mpg

Shop all used Toyota Camry Hybrids for sale
Read our 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid review 

2022 Honda Accord Hybrid

Honda Accord Hybrid (2018-2022)

The Accord Hybrid consistently earns our top marks for its cavernous cabin, agile handling and class-leading trunk space. Seriously, its 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space almost matches the space of some subcompact SUVs. The Accord's powertrain also simulates traditional gear changes, avoiding the typical elastic feeling and drone of many hybrid CVTs (continuously variable automatic transmissions). It's easy to forget you're driving a hybrid, except for more infrequent trips to the pump. 

Look for: the EX-L trim of any model year. It achieves 47-48 mpg combined and adds heated leather seats and premium audio. Avoid Touring trims with 19-inch wheels that worsen ride quality and drop fuel economy to 43 mpg. Stick with 2021–2022 models if you want to stay around the $20,000 mark and have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (it was added to 2021 models and later). And if your budget allows, you can stretch to a 2023 model, which kicked off the Accord's 11th generation with sleeker styling and quicker acceleration.   

2018-2022 Accord Hybrid average price: $22,898
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 41.5 mpg

Shop all used Honda Accord Hybrids for sale
Read our 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid review

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid (2020-2026)

A feature-packed tech powerhouse with a smooth ride and roomy cabin makes the Sonata Hybrid a typically more affordable alternative to rivals like the Camry and Accord. Instead of a CVT, the Sonata Hybrid uses a six-speed automatic transmission with a traditional shifting feel, and ample rear legroom makes it an ideal family pick. Combined fuel economy of 52 mpg means you'll put plenty of space between trips to the gas station. 

Road noise is noticeable, and passing power is modest, so you'll need to think a bit ahead for highway maneuvers. Firm seats also make the Sonata better for trips around town than longer adventures. If you prefer a smaller footprint, the compact Elantra Hybrid offers the Sonata's feel in a compact package that returns around 54 mpg. 

Look for: A 2021 Limited trim comes with treats like ventilated seats and a surround-view camera system. If styling is a priority, the refreshed 2024 and newer models introduced a striking front LED light bar and curved panoramic dash display for digital gauges and infotainment.

2020-2023 Sonata Hybrid average price: $22,037
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 51 mpg

Shop all used Hyundai Sonata Hybrids for sale
Read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid review

2016 Toyota Prius
2016 Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius (2016-2022)

The fourth-generation Prius remains a benchmark for hyper-efficiency and utility. This fully redesigned Prius generation was built on a modernized platform, and it traded the wobbly, disconnected ride of its predecessors for a more settled and comfortable suspension feel. The practical liftback design makes for easy cargo loading, while the base L Eco trim delivers an astonishing 56 mpg combined. Predictably, the Prius isn't fast and requires some planning for passing, but robust durability makes it an easy choice. Buyers looking to test the electric waters can even opt for the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, which offered 25 miles of EV range when new. 

Look for: 2019–2022 models. This mid-cycle update cleaned up the car's sharp, polarizing exterior styling and introduced an optional electronic all-wheel-drive system (AWD-e) for confident all-weather traction. The 2020 models gained Apple CarPlay as a standard feature, while 2021 models received an upgraded suite of driver aids. Aim for the midtier LE or XLE trims to strike the best overall balance of features.

2016-2022 Prius average price: $18,542
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 56 mpg

Shop all used Toyota Prius models for sale
Read our 2022 Toyota Prius review

Small hybrid SUV

Kia Niro Touring
Kia Niro Touring

Kia Niro (2017–2022)

Marketed as a subcompact crossover but with the snappy handling, easy parking, and cargo flexibility of a hatchback, the Niro is a practical, even budget-friendlier alternative to the Prius. It delivers a steady 50-53 mpg combined with a smooth-shifting six-speed transmission and a surprisingly roomy interior. Also like its rival, the 139-hp Niro takes its time getting to speed. But also like the Prius, the Niro offers a plug-in version with 22 miles of electric range. 

Look for: 2020 models got updated styling and larger standard and optional touchscreens. If your budget allows, you can jump to the 2023 redesign for striking new looks, more rear legroom and dual 10.25-inch displays. 

2017-2022 Niro average price: $14,598
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 52.4 mpg

Shop all used Kia Niros for sale
Read our 2017 Kia Niro review 

Plug-in hybrid options

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid

Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid (2018–2022)

The original Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid remains an excellent sleeper value without the Prius Prime price premium. The hatchback ended its production run in 2022 to clear the way for the all-electric Ioniq range, but this predecessor combines a practical liftgate layout, 29 miles of all-electric range and, after the battery runs out, more than 50 mpg in standard hybrid mode. Not surprisingly, the Ioniq PHEV is slow to accelerate, needing nearly 10 seconds to hit 60 mph, and the engine can sound unrefined under heavy load. 

Look for: 2021–2022 models came with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, although, frustratingly, they were only paired with the smaller standard 8-inch touchscreen configuration.

2018-2022 Ioniq Plug-in average price: $17,250
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 59.3 mpg (30.3 miles of electric range)

Shop all used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrids for sale
Read our 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid review

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2021 BMW 330e

BMW 330e (2021–2024)

The 330e seamlessly blends sport-sedan handling with commuter efficiency, with a punchy 288-horsepower turbo engine and electric motor combination that delivers a 5.6-second sprint to 60 mph and up to 23 miles of electric range. No worries about road noise here as the cabin is wonderfully isolated at speed. The hybrid battery consumes trunk space, however, yielding just 13.2 cubic feet of space. Also, unlike mainstream peers like Lexus or Volvo, many driver assist features were bundled in expensive option packages. 

Look for: The 330e debuted in 2021, and that year serves as the maximum depreciation point for the same powertrain in later models. If your budget is flexible, the 2023 refresh featured an interior overhaul with a continuous 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen curved display. Skip examples with the optional M Sport package, which creates a stiff ride on anything but pristine pavement.

2021-2024 330e average price: $29,443
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 22.5 miles of electric range (EPA combined gas estimate: 27 mpg)

Shop all used BMW 330e models for sale
Read our 2021 BMW 330e review

2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Thunder Grey front

Volvo S60 Recharge (2021–2025)

For Scandinavian elegance at a massive discount, the S60 Recharge makes a compelling alternative to its German rivals. The clean, minimalist cabin features some of the best seats you'll find in any car, and the plug-in powertrain offers imperceptible transitions between electric and gas power. Standard early versions generate a potent 400 horsepower and 22 miles of electric range. We're less enthusiastic about the tablet-style infotainment display and its clunky, menu-heavy interface, as well as the small trunk space and the sloping roofline's clipped rear headroom.

Look for: Extended Range models from late 2022 onward. The hybrid system was upgraded with an expanded battery pack that nearly doubled the electric range to 41 miles. Along with the range boost, power output jumped to a muscular 455 horsepower, and standard electronic all-wheel drive was added. Note that for 2025, Volvo dropped "Recharge" from the name but still offered the plug-in hybrid.

2021-2025 S60 average price: $33,915
Edmunds observed fuel economy: 36.7 mpg (46.7 miles of electric range)

Shop all used 2021-2024 Volvo S60 Recharges for sale
Shop all used 2025 Volvo S60 sedans for sale
Read our 2021 Volvo S60 Recharge review

Hybrid car shopping tip

Navigating this class of vehicle requires balancing some trade-offs. Lower prices and high fuel economy come with the complexity of dual gas-electric powertrains and the potential for specialized repairs. Aging battery packs also naturally degrade, slowly dropping the car's real-world efficiency (although almost always still outperforming gas-only alternatives). Whenever possible, buyers should try to verify battery health and prioritize vehicles with comprehensive service records. 

by

Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

edited by

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

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