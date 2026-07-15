Best Used Hybrid Cars

Toyota Camry Hybrid (2018-2024)

The eighth-generation Camry Hybrid is a superb no-nonsense commuter. Its roomy cabin, easy drivability, and exceptional efficiency — the base LE trim returns 52 mpg combined, still tops among midsize sedans — make it a premier choice for families. And by packaging the battery under the rear seats, the hybrid preserves the same trunk space as the standard gas model. Among the very few downsides, the Camry Hybrid can labor under heavy acceleration, and the heavier top trims (XLE, for example) can feel a little soft and floaty at highway speeds.

Don't need the Camry's size and weight? The Corolla Hybrid packs the same Prius-based powertrain into an efficient, compact package. Want a little more luxury? The Lexus ES 300h shares the Camry's same mechanical bones.

Look for: 2021 or 2023 models. Toyota updated 2021 models with Safety Sense 2.5+, its bundle of driver assist features, which smoothed out the adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance. The Camry also gained a larger optional infotainment touchscreen. Note that the eighth-gen Camry Hybrid launched in 2018, so 2018-2020 models are also excellent options to stretch your budget.

2018-2024 Camry Hybrid average price: $25,384

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 46.4 mpg



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