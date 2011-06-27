  1. Home
Used 2008 HUMMER H3 H3X Features & Specs

More about the 2008 H3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4700 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach37.5 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure35.5 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Carbon Flash Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Solar Flare Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Birch White
  • Boulder Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Morocco Piping, leather
  • Light Cashmere w/Ebony Piping, leather
  • Ebony w/Pewter Piping, leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/65R18 112S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles