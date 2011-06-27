  1. Home
Used 2009 HUMMER H2 Base Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$63,090
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque415 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower393 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight6614 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach40.8 degrees
Maximum payload1986 lbs.
Angle of departure39.6 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height79.2 in.
Wheel base122.8 in.
Width81.2 in.
Rear track69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Flare Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Birch White
  • Black
  • All Terrain Blue
  • Sedona Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Sedona/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
