Used 2008 HUMMER H2 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Center and rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Torque
|415 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|393 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.3 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Front track
|69.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|86.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|6614 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|40.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|40.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1986 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|39.6 degrees
|Length
|189.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8200 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.9 in.
|Height
|79.2 in.
|Wheel base
|122.8 in.
|Width
|81.2 in.
|Rear track
|69.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT315/70R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,425
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
