Used 2005 HUMMER H2 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 H2
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight6400 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40 cu.ft.
Angle of approach40.4 degrees
Maximum payload2200 lbs.
Angle of departure39.6 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height79.2 in.
Wheel base122.8 in.
Width81.2 in.
Rear track69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • White
  • Yellow
  • Stealth Gray
  • Desert Sand
Interior Colors
  • Wheat
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT315/70R D tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
