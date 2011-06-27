Used 2003 HUMMER H2 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 H2
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,455
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower316 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,455
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,455
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,455
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,455
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,455
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Front track69.4 in.
Curb weight6400 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach40.4 degrees
Maximum payload2200 lbs.
Angle of departure39.6 degrees
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height77.8 in.
Wheel base122.8 in.
Width81.2 in.
Rear track69.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Yellow
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Sage Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Wheat
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,455
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT315/70R D tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,455
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
