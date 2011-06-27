  1. Home
  2. HUMMER
  3. HUMMER H1
  4. Used 2001 HUMMER H1
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 HUMMER H1 Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 2001 H1
Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,529
See H1 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$94,529
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$94,529
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)546/714 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$94,529
Torque430 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle53 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$94,529
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$94,529
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$94,529
front and rear reading lightsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$94,529
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$94,529
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,529
Front head room41.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room77.1 in.
Front leg room38.1 in.
Front hip room23.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,529
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room22.4 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room77.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$94,529
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7646 lbs.
Curb weight7154 lbs.
Gross weight10300 lbs.
Ground clearance16 in.
Height75 in.
Maximum payload3710 lbs.
Wheel base130 in.
Width101 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$94,529
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Competition Yellow
  • Mesa Dusk
  • Metallic Pewter
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Candy Apple
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Sandstorm
  • Cloud Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$94,529
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$94,529
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$94,529
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
See H1 Inventory

Related Used 2001 HUMMER H1 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles