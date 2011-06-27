Used 2001 HUMMER H1 Open Top Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,733
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|546/714 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|42 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
|Torque
|430 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Turning circle
|53 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|44.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|77.1 in.
|Front leg room
|38.1 in.
|Front hip room
|23.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|42.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|22.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|77.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|184.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7986 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6814 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|16 in.
|Height
|77 in.
|Maximum payload
|3486 lbs.
|Wheel base
|130 in.
|Width
|101 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|16.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the H1
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
