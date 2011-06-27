Used 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha Wagon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Front and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|51.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Torque
|520 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 3000 rpm
|Turning circle
|51.0 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|8 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Monsoon premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Front head room
|41.6 in.
|heated driver seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|77.1 in.
|Front leg room
|38.1 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front hip room
|23.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|22.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|77.1 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Front track
|71.6 in.
|Curb weight
|7558 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10300 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|58.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|72.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|2742 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|37.5 degrees
|Length
|184.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9036 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|16.0 in.
|Height
|77.0 in.
|Wheel base
|130.0 in.
|Width
|86.5 in.
|Rear track
|71.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|R E tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$139,771
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
