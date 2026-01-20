GVWR Meaning: How to Stay Safely Within Your Tow Capacity Rating

To best understand a vehicle's trailer tow rating, you must take into account its gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) as well as its gross combined weight rating (GCWR). These two figures can play a big role in determining how much your vehicle can tow and haul.

It's easy to get confused when learning about the maximum trailer tow rating for a car, crossover, SUV or pickup truck. A manufacturer's cited top towing capacity is a figure gleaned from extensive testing. However, it also assumes a very specific (and highly unlikely) situation: a vehicle that is completely empty towing a properly attached and weight-balanced trailer.

Here, we'll look at what a trailer tow rating really means — and how you can safely stay within that rating.

Why car manufacturers have trailer tow ratings

To arrive at a trailer tow rating, a car manufacturer completes extensive instrumented real-world testing. These tests ensure that a driver who routinely tows the maximum capacity — in an ideal situation — will not bring about a major adverse impact on the vehicle's mechanical bits such as its transmission or axles.

Note that the manufacturer also assumes that you will follow the service recommendations in the vehicle's manual, which typically calls for more frequent replacement of fluid in a vehicle that is used to tow a trailer versus one that never does.

The car manufacturer genuinely doesn't want you to break the vehicle by hauling a heavy load.

Additionally, the trailer tow rating factors in the vehicle's braking power. While a vehicle towing a trailer will inevitably take longer to stop than one with no trailer — the whole setup weighs more — the manufacturer needs to be confident that it will come to a halt without drama.

GVWR vs. GCWR

The U.S. government requires that automakers clearly specify a vehicle's ability to carry a load, though these numbers can be downright confusing. At the very least, you'll need to understand the GVWR, but it helps to understand the other two measurements as well.

GVWR: The gross vehicle weight rating is simple to understand. It's the maximum amount of weight your vehicle is rated to handle. It includes the weight of the vehicle itself, plus any payload you might add. (And what is payload? It's whatever you add to the vehicle, like a driver, passengers and luggage.)

The gross vehicle weight rating is simple to understand. It's the maximum amount of weight your vehicle is rated to handle. It includes the weight of the vehicle itself, plus any payload you might add. (And what is payload? It's whatever you add to the vehicle, like a driver, passengers and luggage.) GCWR: The gross combined weight rating is the maximum that the vehicle, the trailer and the payload can weigh.

The GVWR and GCWR can vary considerably across vehicle configurations and trim levels. For instance, a highly equipped version of an SUV or pickup will weigh more than the base model due to the heft of extra features like a sunroof or big wheels, meaning it typically cannot handle as much payload. Both the lighter and heavier versions share a GVWR that was formulated to apply to all trim levels with that specific powertrain and body style. Conversely, some models with a higher rating may have stronger axles or transmissions designed to shoulder the burden of a heavier load.

As an example, the 2026 Toyota Tacoma's GVWR ranges from 5,605 pounds to 6,835 pounds. Specific GVWR and GCWR ratings for your vehicle's individual configuration are typically listed on a sticker affixed to the driver's doorjamb. You can also contact a vehicle dealer or the manufacturer's help line if you want to find out the rating for your vehicle.

Also, trailer manufacturers determine a load rating — commonly known as a gross trailer weight, or GTW — for their trailers. Here, too, it's critical that you not overload the trailer so as not to stress its axles, frame and other components.

How to use GVWR and GCWR to figure out what your vehicle can really tow

Since it factors in the weight of the trailer, vehicle and payload, the GCWR for your vehicle is an important number to hone in on.

You can also do some simple math if you know roughly what you plan to tow.

For instance:

Determine the empty weight of the trailer. Determine the weight of what you plan to put in or on the trailer. Determine the weight of any payload you plan to carry, including passengers.

Add those figures to the curb weight of your vehicle and you'll be able to determine just how close you are to the GCWR.

Generally, it's not very hard to find a trailer weigh station to determine exactly how much your full setup (including your tow vehicle) weighs if you think you may be approaching the upper limit of your vehicle’s ratings.

Don't ignore the GVWR either. The trailer's tongue weight — that is, the downward pressure it exerts on the trailer hitch bolted to your vehicle — counts toward GVWR. Tongue weight varies based on how you have your trailer loaded, but it is usually 10% to 15% of the overall trailer's weight. A 4,000-pound trailer may exert 400 pounds to 600 pounds onto the tongue, which you should then subtract from the GVWR.

Broadly speaking, towing experts recommend staying within 80% of any manufacturer-quoted weight rating. (This is known as the "80% rule.") This buffer helps account for any miscalculations (or a friend who unexpectedly tags along for the ride) as well as the fact that your vehicle's braking components and tires are inevitably a bit worn, which increases stopping distances.

So, if your vehicle is rated to tow 5,000 pounds, you should generally not tow more than 4,000 pounds. And if your vehicle weighs 4,500 pounds and has a GVWR of 5,500 pounds, you should generally not carry more than 800 pounds (80% of the 1,000-pound difference) of payload inside the vehicle or its bed — including the tongue weight.

You can, however, safely carry 80% of the GVWR (including the tongue weight) inside the vehicle, and you can tow 80% of the car's GCWR at the same time. Doing so will certainly make your vehicle's engine and transmission work hard, but the vehicle has been engineered to withstand this kind of extra effort. That said, you should always ensure your vehicle and the trailer are in good operating condition, and anyone who regularly tops out their vehicle's comfortable towing capacity should probably consider a heavier-duty vehicle instead.

Taking a highly nuanced approach to trailer towing can help ensure your trailer is safe for you and others on the road and within the manufacturer's recommended limits for your vehicle.



