Used 2008 Honda S2000 CR Features & Specs

More about the 2008 S2000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room34.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.8 in.
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.0 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight2813 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height50.0 in.
EPA interior volume49.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Berlina Black
  • Apex Blue Pearl
  • Grand Prix White
  • Rio Yellow Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Yellow, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P255/40R17 94W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
