Used 2003 Honda S2000 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 S2000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/316.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque153 lb-ft @ 7500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 8300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room34.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room49.8 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight2809 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height50.6 in.
EPA interior volume48.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Grand Prix White
  • New Formula Red
  • Suzuka Blue Metallic
  • Spa Yellow
  • Berlina Black
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Black
  • Red
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/50R W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
