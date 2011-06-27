  1. Home
Used 2000 Honda S2000 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/303.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque153 lb-ft @ 7500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 8300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.6 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room49.8 in.
Measurements
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight2809 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • New Formula Red
  • Berlina Black
  • Grand Prix White
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Red
