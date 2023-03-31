2023 Honda Ridgeline Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|18/24 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|21 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|351.0/468.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (SOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,583 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|210.2 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.6 in.
|Height
|70.8 in.
|Wheelbase
|125.2 in.
|Bed length
|64.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|109.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|43.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.6 in.
|Angle of approach
|20.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|19.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,436 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,583 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,019 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.0 in.
|Front hip room
|59.1 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Rear hip room
|56.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|215 watts stereo output
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|245/60R H tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
