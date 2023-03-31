Skip to main content
2023 Honda Ridgeline Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Ridgeline
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG18/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)351.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower280 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (SOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,583 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length210.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.6 in.
Height70.8 in.
Wheelbase125.2 in.
Bed length64.0 in.
EPA interior volume109.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Angle of departure19.6 degrees
Curb weight4,436 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,583 lbs.
Gross weight6,019 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Front hip room59.1 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
Rear hip room56.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
215 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/60R H tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
