  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. 2022 Honda Ridgeline
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Honda Ridgeline Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Ridgeline
More about the 2022 Ridgeline
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/468.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower280 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,583 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
215 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room59.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Angle of departure19.6 degrees
Bed Length64.0 in.
Curb weight4,436 lbs.
EPA interior volume109.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight6,019 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height70.8 in.
Length210.2 in.
Maximum payload1,583 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.6 in.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Honda Ridgeline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models