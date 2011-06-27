  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. 2021 Honda Ridgeline
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Ridgeline
More about the 2021 Ridgeline
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
540 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of departure19.6 degrees
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Height70.8 in.
EPA interior volume108.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1509 lbs.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars