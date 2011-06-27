  1. Home
2021 Honda Ridgeline Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Ridgeline
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
215 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of departure19.6 degrees
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4436 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Height70.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1583 lbs.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
