2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Ridgeline
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/487.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,290
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,290
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,290
200 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,290
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,290
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length210.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4429 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Height70.8 in.
EPA interior volume109.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1580 lbs.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Neutral Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,290
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,290
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

