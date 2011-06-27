2019 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Gentleman's Truck J. Matthews , 09/26/2018 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 106 of 108 people found this review helpful I have no concerns or problems with my 2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E. I had an old 1996 Chevy C/K1500 and just got tired of constant maintenance costs of a 23 year old truck. It was tall for my aged mom and mobility challenged sister to get into. I had an Avalon (Toyota) Hybrid (which I loved for the mileage) but I banged my head on the roof sill on every other entry. I could not load my mom and sister and their walkers in the Avalon very easily without compromising someone's comfort. So a new pickup was needed. I did not want one of the full size pickups (on steroids) of today (which dwarf my 1996 full sized Silverado extended cab). Also, the new huge pickups do not leave much if any space in a garage if you can get them in at all. I wanted combined 20 mpg. and my wife insisted upon blind spot monitors when she hauls kayaks, which meant buying the RTL-E Ridgeline to get that level of safety (Honda Sensing). My new Honda Ridgeline checked off EVERY ONE of my needs and wants and exceeded what I expected. Returning from San Antonio through the Texas hill country on a recent hot day, I logged 28.2 highway mpg. My city mpg after two weeks is climbing as the truck is breaking in and has gone from 14 city mpg to about 16 city mpg. I got a VERY GOOD deal as I purchased my 2019 Ridgeline for 13.5 % BELOW MSRP and the dealership included a CD ($577) player at no charge. People trot over to me on parking lots wanting to know all about this vehicle. As word gets around, I think people will realize that the Ridgeline will meet the hauling, towing and creature comfort needs of 98% of pickup uses for most people. Only those wanting to go rock crawling, heavy hauling or heavy towing will need anything bigger than the Ridgeline which is actually slightly bigger than that old 1996 Chevy I am getting rid of. Yet my mom and sister can easily access the Ridgeline. Value is GREAT because I got a $50K + pickup for less than $40K out the door price (TTL included). It is a new way of looking at pickups and is the first of its kind. Unibody construction makes it ride and steer so smoothly. It does not bounce around on the highway or sway in turns due to independent rear suspension. I could go on for much longer, but you really just need to drive one for yourself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No one believes I bought a truck!! Fran Sullivan , 11/16/2018 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Ok I traded in one of my dream cars. Dodge Challenger RT. Loved it! Needed something more practical for all the reasons. My first truck I have ever owned . I could not be happier with my “truck “. Seating is excellent. Driving is very smooth. The back seat is fairly comfortable and goes up to store my golf clubs. I got the E for the technology and I admit the bed speaker. The technology is worth it as all it takes is one emergency stop to pay for itself. Well last night was the snow from hell in North East Cars stranded everywhere. Snow and ice. The truck went through it all perfectly. Best snow vehicle I have ever owned. 21.5 MPG all around so far. All I can say is I think this was a great buy. I can not believe I bought a truck. Maybe he best all around vehicle out there today. So I have owned for a year. Still believe it is a great value. No problems to date and have over 20k miles. The gas mileage is better then I thought. Averaging 23 mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wonderful Truck! RDG1954 , 05/23/2018 Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 130 of 135 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Honda product, and first Honda truck. I drove full-sized pickups for 35 years for work, but since I’ve retired, I don’t need that much truck. The Ridgeline fit the bill. I got the 2019 Black Edition a little over a week ago, and it’s very familiar when compared to my wife’s previous Honda (CRV). First impressions: At this price point, there should be auto fold mirrors. Also, exterior downlighting is a nice feature that I had on my RAM and grew to appreciate. The Garmin-based GPS works, but it is clumsy when compared to our BMW. Blind side warning should be adjustable for sensitivity. Cars are (literally) next to me before it goes off. Tailgate should be lockable. The lack of a radio knob is inconvenient, but not awful I use the steering wheel controls. Apple CarPlay won’t work if the phone isn’t connected via USB. Should be a wifi connection. The voice commands are outdated when compared to our BMW and in some regards, the 2014 RAM truck I traded in. The brake pedal travel is a bit long. That’s it for complaints. The truck rides fantastic. I keep it in ECON mode and have gotten no less that 22.3 MPG in combined driving, most of it in the city. One week in, and it’s my favorite truck ever, and I’ve driven them all. The walkaway auto door lock is nice. The owners manual says the vehicle has rain sensing wipers. It does not, but that’s fine. I never use them in our car. The truck blends in with other vehicles yet looks distinctively sharp. I like that. The size makes sense on so many levels. I use the in-bed audio when I’m washing the truck. That’s fun. The fit and finish are top notch. Acceleration is good. Handling is great. ​Very car-like. Honda's hold their value well. While the buy-in might seem high, the vehicle (in the long run) is worth it. These vehicles are bulletproof. UPDATE After owning the truck for almost a year and a half, the original complaints still hold. The worst is the clumsy voice command system. I rarely use it because it’s so bad. Especially the GPS system which rarely got the destination right. No knob for the radio is still annoying. The in-bed sound system is a gimmick and I haven’t used it in well over a rear. The rear doors don’t swing open far enough. On the positive side, it’s comfortable, reliable, and gets decent mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Never thought I would purchase a truck McHenry Guy , 06/12/2018 Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 87 of 90 people found this review helpful I looked at my next vehicle for about 4 months. Originally started with the CRV, but we already own two. We have three children, who are now driving, and I wanted something else. My wife drives a 2016 Pilot and I liked this vehicle, but again wanted something else. I looked at cars, but they don't hold enough to help children go back and forth to college. I priced out a Jeep Sahara and a Chevy Colorado. I test drove all of these vehicles. My main purpose was to find utility without sacrificing a quality drive. The Chevy Colorado quickly got expensive (more than the Black Edition) and didn't drive as nice. The Jeep drove like a Jeep. I don't do off roading here in the midwest and therefore didn't need something that wasn't comfortable for having the possibility of using the vehicle in a manner I didn't intend. I also wanted good gas milage as I drive a lot for work. I only have had the Ridgeline for 5 days, but it is everything I thought it would be. I did my research on-line through reviews, my own test drives and pricing. I don't mind the entertainment system as we have a 2016 Pilot Elite and I understand how to use the system. It's not hard once you get to know it, just like any phone, there is a period of time to get to know where everything is at. It's actually much faster than our 2016 Pilot. I also love the Apple Play. Siri does a great job with texts and responses. She can hear what I am saying and repeats it back to me before sending absolutely a great feature. Now when my children are texting me to find out where I'm at, I can respond without taking my eyes off the road or picking up my phone. I look forward to Apple opening up all my app's in the fall for Apple Play. Finding music and making calls has never been easier using Siri. The ride has been wonderful. I haven't had a vehicle this smooth in years, the extra wheel base distance makes the ride incredible. Even better than our Pilot. The red trim and lighting in the Black Edition is something special. About the only thing I would knock is the stopping distance. The truck feels heavy when stopping and you do have to allow for extra spacing between you and the vehicle in front. I think the brakes could have been upgraded a little more, but this is just an adjustment to a different vehicle. I drove a CRV before and it stopped very quickly. Overall this is one heck of a truck from a person who was never interested in owning one, now I drive one daily and have loved every minute of it. I generally lease them and then buy them out, due to my work, I can write the lease off entirely from my taxes and then purchase it later. I will be keeping this one for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse