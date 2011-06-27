2019 Honda Ridgeline Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Ridgeline Crew Cab
RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,182*
Total Cash Price
$37,070
RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,031*
Total Cash Price
$47,079
Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,031*
Total Cash Price
$47,079
RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,200*
Total Cash Price
$40,777
Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,789*
Total Cash Price
$38,553
RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,657*
Total Cash Price
$52,269
RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,068*
Total Cash Price
$54,493
Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,460*
Total Cash Price
$53,010
RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,200*
Total Cash Price
$40,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$728
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$3,770
|Maintenance
|$185
|$767
|$472
|$2,561
|$1,607
|$5,592
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,531
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,715
|Financing
|$1,994
|$1,603
|$1,187
|$742
|$269
|$5,795
|Depreciation
|$4,448
|$2,428
|$2,296
|$2,695
|$2,552
|$14,419
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,375
|$7,131
|$6,484
|$8,773
|$7,419
|$40,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$956
|$989
|$1,025
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,252
|$2,041
|$7,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,944
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,178
|Financing
|$2,532
|$2,036
|$1,507
|$942
|$342
|$7,360
|Depreciation
|$5,649
|$3,084
|$2,916
|$3,423
|$3,241
|$18,312
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,176
|$9,056
|$8,235
|$11,142
|$9,422
|$51,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$956
|$989
|$1,025
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,252
|$2,041
|$7,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,944
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,178
|Financing
|$2,532
|$2,036
|$1,507
|$942
|$342
|$7,360
|Depreciation
|$5,649
|$3,084
|$2,916
|$3,423
|$3,241
|$18,312
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,176
|$9,056
|$8,235
|$11,142
|$9,422
|$51,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$888
|$4,147
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,817
|$1,768
|$6,151
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,684
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,887
|Financing
|$2,193
|$1,763
|$1,306
|$816
|$296
|$6,375
|Depreciation
|$4,893
|$2,671
|$2,526
|$2,965
|$2,807
|$15,861
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,413
|$7,844
|$7,132
|$9,650
|$8,161
|$44,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$757
|$783
|$810
|$839
|$3,921
|Maintenance
|$192
|$798
|$491
|$2,663
|$1,671
|$5,816
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,592
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,784
|Financing
|$2,074
|$1,667
|$1,234
|$772
|$280
|$6,027
|Depreciation
|$4,626
|$2,525
|$2,388
|$2,803
|$2,654
|$14,996
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,790
|$7,416
|$6,743
|$9,124
|$7,716
|$41,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,138
|$5,316
|Maintenance
|$261
|$1,081
|$666
|$3,611
|$2,266
|$7,885
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,159
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,418
|Financing
|$2,812
|$2,260
|$1,674
|$1,046
|$379
|$8,171
|Depreciation
|$6,272
|$3,423
|$3,237
|$3,800
|$3,598
|$20,331
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,629
|$10,055
|$9,142
|$12,370
|$10,461
|$56,657
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,186
|$5,542
|Maintenance
|$272
|$1,127
|$694
|$3,765
|$2,362
|$8,220
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,251
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,521
|Financing
|$2,931
|$2,356
|$1,745
|$1,091
|$395
|$8,519
|Depreciation
|$6,539
|$3,569
|$3,375
|$3,962
|$3,751
|$21,196
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,251
|$10,483
|$9,531
|$12,896
|$10,906
|$59,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,114
|$1,154
|$5,391
|Maintenance
|$265
|$1,097
|$675
|$3,662
|$2,298
|$7,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,189
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,452
|Financing
|$2,851
|$2,292
|$1,697
|$1,061
|$385
|$8,287
|Depreciation
|$6,361
|$3,472
|$3,283
|$3,854
|$3,649
|$20,619
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,836
|$10,197
|$9,272
|$12,545
|$10,609
|$57,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$888
|$4,147
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,817
|$1,768
|$6,151
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,684
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,887
|Financing
|$2,193
|$1,763
|$1,306
|$816
|$296
|$6,375
|Depreciation
|$4,893
|$2,671
|$2,526
|$2,965
|$2,807
|$15,861
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,413
|$7,844
|$7,132
|$9,650
|$8,161
|$44,200
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Ridgeline
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda Ridgeline in Virginia is:not available
