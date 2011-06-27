Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.0/487.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|225 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.0 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|59.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Angle of departure
|22.1 degrees
|Length
|210.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4453 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6019 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|20.1 degrees
|Height
|70.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|109.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1562 lbs.
|Wheel base
|125.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|245/60R H tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,080
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
