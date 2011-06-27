Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Ridgeline Crew Cab Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$961
|$439
|$3,200
|$1,181
|$1,892
|$7,675
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,535
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,769
|Financing
|$2,554
|$2,055
|$1,520
|$951
|$344
|$7,424
|Depreciation
|$6,977
|$3,973
|$3,531
|$3,170
|$2,889
|$20,540
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,994
|$9,782
|$11,822
|$9,051
|$9,069
|$55,719
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Ridgeline
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda Ridgeline in Virginia is:not available
