Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline RTL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Ridgeline
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,505
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle42.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,505
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,505
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,505
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,505
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,505
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Front track67.1 in.
Curb weight4575 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1475 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length206.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,505
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R18 104T tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,505
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,505
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
