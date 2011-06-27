Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Ridgeline Crew Cab
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$36,426*
Total Cash Price
$20,622
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,261*
Total Cash Price
$26,190
SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,261*
Total Cash Price
$26,190
RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,069*
Total Cash Price
$22,684
RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$37,883*
Total Cash Price
$21,447
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$51,361*
Total Cash Price
$29,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Ridgeline Crew Cab Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$705
|$726
|$747
|$770
|$3,632
|Maintenance
|$1,040
|$199
|$2,767
|$454
|$1,265
|$5,725
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,109
|$892
|$660
|$413
|$150
|$3,224
|Depreciation
|$3,718
|$1,681
|$1,494
|$1,341
|$1,223
|$9,457
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,998
|$5,974
|$8,292
|$5,764
|$6,398
|$36,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$4,613
|Maintenance
|$1,321
|$253
|$3,514
|$577
|$1,607
|$7,271
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,661
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,133
|$838
|$525
|$191
|$4,094
|Depreciation
|$4,722
|$2,135
|$1,897
|$1,703
|$1,553
|$12,010
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,697
|$7,587
|$10,531
|$7,320
|$8,125
|$46,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Ridgeline Crew Cab SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$4,613
|Maintenance
|$1,321
|$253
|$3,514
|$577
|$1,607
|$7,271
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,661
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,133
|$838
|$525
|$191
|$4,094
|Depreciation
|$4,722
|$2,135
|$1,897
|$1,703
|$1,553
|$12,010
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,697
|$7,587
|$10,531
|$7,320
|$8,125
|$46,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Ridgeline Crew Cab RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$776
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$3,995
|Maintenance
|$1,144
|$219
|$3,044
|$499
|$1,392
|$6,298
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,220
|$981
|$726
|$454
|$165
|$3,546
|Depreciation
|$4,090
|$1,849
|$1,643
|$1,475
|$1,345
|$10,403
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,998
|$6,571
|$9,121
|$6,340
|$7,038
|$40,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$733
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$3,777
|Maintenance
|$1,082
|$207
|$2,878
|$472
|$1,316
|$5,954
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,169
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,153
|$928
|$686
|$430
|$156
|$3,353
|Depreciation
|$3,867
|$1,748
|$1,554
|$1,395
|$1,272
|$9,835
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,398
|$6,213
|$8,624
|$5,995
|$6,654
|$37,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Ridgeline Crew Cab RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,053
|$1,086
|$5,121
|Maintenance
|$1,466
|$281
|$3,901
|$640
|$1,784
|$8,072
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,585
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,844
|Financing
|$1,564
|$1,258
|$931
|$582
|$212
|$4,546
|Depreciation
|$5,242
|$2,370
|$2,107
|$1,891
|$1,724
|$13,334
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,097
|$8,423
|$11,692
|$8,127
|$9,021
|$51,361
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Ridgeline
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Ridgeline in Virginia is:not available
