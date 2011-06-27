Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 Ridgeline
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Starting MSRP
$34,430
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm247 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5700 rpm250 hp @ 5700 rpm250 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle42.6 ft.42.6 ft.42.6 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
7 total speakersyesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
100 watts stereo outputnonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather trim on center consolenoyesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.38.7 in.40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.0 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Curb weight4504 lbs.4553 lbs.4504 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.6050 lbs.6050 lbs.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees24.5 degrees24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1546 lbs.1497 lbs.1546 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees22.0 degrees22.0 degrees
Length207.0 in.207.0 in.207.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height70.3 in.71.2 in.70.3 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.122.0 in.122.0 in.
Width77.8 in.77.8 in.77.8 in.
Rear track66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • White
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • White
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • White
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P245/65R17 105T tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P245/60R18 104T tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
