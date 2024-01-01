|Overview
Electric Vehicle
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|107/91 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7kWh of electricity - the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline. Combined MPGe is the combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe.
|99 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|296 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|34
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|9.5 hr.
|Battery capacity
|85.0 kWh
|Fast-charge port type
|SAE Combo
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|212 hp
|Torque
|236 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|192.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.3 in.
|Height
|64.7 in.
|Wheelbase
|121.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|136.9 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.6 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|18.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,932 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Country of final assembly
|Mexico
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|Front hip room
|57.6 in.
|Cloth
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|8-way power driver seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|Standard
|Multi-level heated driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heated passenger seat
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Rear hip room
|54.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|Standard
|Folding center armrest
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Lane keep assist
|Standard
|Front and rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front and rear head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|Turn signal mirrors
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|11.3" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|6 total speakers
|Standard
|Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|USB with external media control
|Standard
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|Standard
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|Standard
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|Hands-free entry
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Rear view camera
|Standard
|Rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Wireless charging
|Standard
|Adaptive cruise control
|Standard
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Dual zone front climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Turn signal in mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|Standard
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|Standard
|All season tires
|Standard
|P255/60R H tires
|Standard
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|Standard
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|Standard
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Roadside Assistance
|Standard
|Concierge Service
|Standard
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|Standard
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside assistance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Free maintenance
|2 yr./ 24,000 mi.
|Packages
|Option C
|+$0
|Option A: Home Charging Station
|+$0
|Option B: Portable Charging Kit
|+$0
