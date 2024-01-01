Skip to main content

2024 Honda Prologue EX - Specs & Features

Starting MSRP
$47,400
EV Tax Credits & Rebates: Up to $7,500
Based on income
Overview
Overview
 Electric Vehicle
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.107/91 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7kWh of electricity - the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline. Combined MPGe is the combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe.99 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.296 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.34
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.9.5 hr.
Battery capacity85.0 kWh
Fast-charge port typeSAE Combo
Advertisement
Did you know?
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan EPA-estimated electric range 305 miles
Learn More
EPA estimated driving range with a fully charged battery. Driving range may vary based on model, terrain, temperature, driving style, optional equipment, use of vehicle features, and other factors
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower212 hp
Torque236 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Honda Prologue
View Offers
ShopHonda.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Front and rear stabilizer barStandard
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length192.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.3 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheelbase121.8 in.
EPA interior volume136.9 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity57.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees
Angle of departure18.0 degrees
Curb weight4,932 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Country of final assemblyMexico
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Scarlet Red Metallic
  • Snowfall Pearl
  • Raven Black
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
ClothStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
8-way power driver seatStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentStandard
Multi-level heated driver seatStandard
Multi-level heated passenger seatStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear hip room54.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackStandard
Folding center armrestStandard
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Lane keep assistStandard
Front and rear cross traffic alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front and rear head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
Turn signal mirrorsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front height adjustable headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear height adjustable headrestsStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
Advertisement
Build Your 2024 Prologue
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 3 Trims
  • 1 Package
  • 3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Build & PriceShopHonda.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
11.3" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
6 total speakersStandard
Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlayStandard
USB connectionStandard
USB with external media controlStandard
Satellite radio satellite radioStandard
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceStandard
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsStandard
Hands-free entryStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Rear view cameraStandard
Rear parking sensorsStandard
Wireless chargingStandard
Adaptive cruise controlStandard
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)Standard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Dual zone front climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ductsStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Turn signal in mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsStandard
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsStandard
All season tiresStandard
P255/60R H tiresStandard
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency ServiceStandard
Vehicle Alarm notificationStandard
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Roadside AssistanceStandard
Concierge ServiceStandard
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)Standard
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside assistance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Free maintenance2 yr./ 24,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
Option C +$0
Option A: Home Charging Station +$0
Option B: Portable Charging Kit +$0
Inventory

Related 2024 Honda Prologue EX info

Similar models

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models