Used 2001 Honda Prelude Type SH Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Prelude
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,100
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,100
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room43 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room41 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Length178 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width69 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Exterior Colors
  • Electron Blue
  • Milano Red
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Satin Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
