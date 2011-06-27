Used 2001 Honda Prelude SH Consumer Reviews

Best car...EVER Cachase1 , 06/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owed many cars. I have owned an '87 Prelude. I sold it with 459,000 miles on it, never had a major problem. I now have a 2001 Prelude SH. I put 80,000 miles on it already. I love it. It is by far the best car ever made by Honda. Report Abuse

2001 Prelude Type SH OEMwheels , 08/02/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I remember first seeing this car indoors at a Honda dealer when it first came out in 1997 and my goal was to one day own one(I was around 12 years old). I was in love with it. Prior to that, I really liked the 94-95 Honda Accord 2 door. I owned the accord for around 5 years. I have had the prelude since October 2008. I love the car. It's a bit slow for 200 hp and 22 mpg, but it's fair enough. If I were to buy one again, I'd go with the base over SH. Base is lighter. This is a unique, classy car not like most of the other cars out there. The main concern I'd have with buying one is how well it was taken care of. A lot of these owners have driven 'em hard. Car maintenance is everything. Report Abuse

Best Honda ever made Dylan , 02/22/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just bought this car, and it is by far the best Honda I have ever owned Report Abuse

Fantastic Sports Coupe iceman721 , 08/02/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive. I have an HKS exhaust put on by the previous owner and an AEM Cold Air Intake. It produces a boomy, racy tone under full throttle but is reasonably quiet under moderate acceleration. Power is good in the upper RPM range. VTEC engages at around 5100 RPM and you'll know it when it does. Car is comfortable and you won't be seen every time you turn your head. A decade into its life span the car still looks fresh. Handling is OUTSTANDING! Gas mileage on premium is 20 City & 25 Hwy. I've seen as high as 26-27 driving conservatively on the highway. 5 speed is crisp and fun to drive. Report Abuse