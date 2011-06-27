Used 2001 Honda Prelude SH Consumer Reviews
Best car...EVER
I have owed many cars. I have owned an '87 Prelude. I sold it with 459,000 miles on it, never had a major problem. I now have a 2001 Prelude SH. I put 80,000 miles on it already. I love it. It is by far the best car ever made by Honda.
2001 Prelude Type SH
I remember first seeing this car indoors at a Honda dealer when it first came out in 1997 and my goal was to one day own one(I was around 12 years old). I was in love with it. Prior to that, I really liked the 94-95 Honda Accord 2 door. I owned the accord for around 5 years. I have had the prelude since October 2008. I love the car. It's a bit slow for 200 hp and 22 mpg, but it's fair enough. If I were to buy one again, I'd go with the base over SH. Base is lighter. This is a unique, classy car not like most of the other cars out there. The main concern I'd have with buying one is how well it was taken care of. A lot of these owners have driven 'em hard. Car maintenance is everything.
Best Honda ever made
I just bought this car, and it is by far the best Honda I have ever owned
Fantastic Sports Coupe
This car is fun to drive. I have an HKS exhaust put on by the previous owner and an AEM Cold Air Intake. It produces a boomy, racy tone under full throttle but is reasonably quiet under moderate acceleration. Power is good in the upper RPM range. VTEC engages at around 5100 RPM and you'll know it when it does. Car is comfortable and you won't be seen every time you turn your head. A decade into its life span the car still looks fresh. Handling is OUTSTANDING! Gas mileage on premium is 20 City & 25 Hwy. I've seen as high as 26-27 driving conservatively on the highway. 5 speed is crisp and fun to drive.
Like It, Love it, Want Some More of It
I've loved the Prelude since the 4th generation model came out in 1992 and then lusted after the 5th Generation model ever since it came out in 1997. I recently (4/27/02) bought a brand new 2001 Milano Red Prelude Type SH. I love everything about this car. The power is great, the handling is telepatic, I love the panoramic view. The wheels & ATTS sold me on the Type SH. Fit and Finish are top notch. The Black interior is simple & handsome, yet functional. After driving the car for 5 minutes, it is as if I've been driving it for 3 years already. The clutch is easy to modulate & the 5 speed shifts are crisp. I look for excuse
