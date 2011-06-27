Used 2000 Honda Prelude Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|20/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.0/397.5 mi.
|318.0/397.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.1 in.
|28.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.0 in.
|50.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|178.0 in.
|178.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2954 lbs.
|2954 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.7 cu.ft.
|8.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|5.7 in.
|Height
|51.8 in.
|51.8 in.
|Wheel base
|101.8 in.
|101.8 in.
|Width
|69.0 in.
|69.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
