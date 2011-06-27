  1. Home
Used 1999 Honda Prelude Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Prelude
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room41.0 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Ficus Green Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
