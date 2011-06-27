  1. Home
Used 1997 Honda Prelude Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Prelude
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm156 lb-ft @ 5250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 7000 rpm195 hp @ 7000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.50.0 in.
Measurements
Length178.0 in.178.0 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.3042 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.8.7 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.101.8 in.
Width69.0 in.69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eucalyptus Green Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Nordic Mist Metallic
