Used 1996 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

Tom McGean , 05/01/2010

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is an amazing vehicle. First car I have ever owned, I got it when I was 16. Dropped suspension and a shift kit makes this baby fly and it handles like a pro. I love flying into parking lots and putting the car into a space at 30 mph. Blows my friends mind. Hilarious to crush Mustang Cobras and VWs at stop lights. Very rare and hard to find car that looks fantastic. Interior is cramped, don't expect to make any trips over 30min with someone in the back seat without them complaining incessantly. Gauges are a little silly, and the glare at night can be tough, but the lighting can be lowered. Looks sick with some interior neon and a Kenwood though. All in all, a fantastic car