Used 1996 Honda Prelude Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Prelude
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing Car

Tom McGean, 05/01/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is an amazing vehicle. First car I have ever owned, I got it when I was 16. Dropped suspension and a shift kit makes this baby fly and it handles like a pro. I love flying into parking lots and putting the car into a space at 30 mph. Blows my friends mind. Hilarious to crush Mustang Cobras and VWs at stop lights. Very rare and hard to find car that looks fantastic. Interior is cramped, don't expect to make any trips over 30min with someone in the back seat without them complaining incessantly. Gauges are a little silly, and the glare at night can be tough, but the lighting can be lowered. Looks sick with some interior neon and a Kenwood though. All in all, a fantastic car

Prelude S : Best for the price!

DjChaz, 05/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased my car about 2 weeks ago, and it has been awsome so far. Got the car for $7,500 with 65,000 miles (a steal of a price) and so far so good. Car is very fast for a 2.2L 135 HP engine, and has so much potential with a few upgrades. It is still an eye turner (almost everywhere I go people ask about the car) If you want a long term, cheap, reliable sporty car, either get this or an Integra (harder to find at a really good price)

honda prelude

Mr. Wonka, 08/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a beautiful car. tilt wheel, cruise control power windows, power locks, power sunroof, CD stereo, DOCH engine, 5-speed

