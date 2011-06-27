  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Prelude Si 4WS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2765 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Blue Green Pearl
  • Milano Red
