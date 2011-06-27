  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Prelude S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Prelude
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2765 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
