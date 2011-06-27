Used 1993 Honda Prelude Si 4WS Consumer Reviews
My Prelude
I've had this car almost 10 years and still love to drive it. It's fun and fast.
93 Prelude Si with 4ws
This is a really fun to drive car. It's got good power, when you take off in first and run it up to about 3,000 rpm and just stomp on the gas, the tires break loose and just start spinning. I love it.
Prelude
The only thing i would change is I would put a Limited Slip Deferential on it.
Honda Prelude SI
The best cornering car ever with the 4 wheel steering. Amazing car to drive, great power and response.
Driver's dream come true
I own a 93 Honda Prelude VTEC, and I absolutely love it! I bought it with 103k miles on it back in 99 and cant stop redlining it every chance I get since then. The car has 160k and is 14 years old now so few things eventfully give up do to my rough driving habits: clutch, O2 sensor, exhaust flex pipe, hmm I cant think of anything more the button for a hand brake is sticking once a week. Seats are so comfortable that it is hard to stay awake for long drives, but one push on the gas pedal and a sound of the VTEC engaging while you accelerate to 120mph on fairly sharp corner will send your hart rate sky rocking and will put a big smile on your face.
