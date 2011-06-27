Used 1993 Honda Prelude Si 4WS Consumer Reviews

This is a really fun to drive car. It's got good power, when you take off in first and run it up to about 3,000 rpm and just stomp on the gas, the tires break loose and just start spinning. I love it.

Darek , 07/16/2005

I own a 93 Honda Prelude VTEC, and I absolutely love it! I bought it with 103k miles on it back in 99 and cant stop redlining it every chance I get since then. The car has 160k and is 14 years old now so few things eventfully give up do to my rough driving habits: clutch, O2 sensor, exhaust flex pipe, hmm I cant think of anything more the button for a hand brake is sticking once a week. Seats are so comfortable that it is hard to stay awake for long drives, but one push on the gas pedal and a sound of the VTEC engaging while you accelerate to 120mph on fairly sharp corner will send your hart rate sky rocking and will put a big smile on your face.