Used 1993 Honda Prelude Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Prelude
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg19/24 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.302.1/381.6 mi.302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG242121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm156 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm156 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5800 rpm160 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.35.9 ft.31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear hip Room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.28.1 in.28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.174.8 in.174.8 in.
Curb weight2765 lbs.2866 lbs.2932 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fresco Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Brittany Blue Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Milano Red
  • Brittany Blue Green Metallic
  • Fresco Blue Pearl
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Brittany Blue Green Metallic
  • Milano Red
