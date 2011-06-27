Used 1991 Honda Prelude Si Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/381.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|135 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.1 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|51.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2690 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|49.2 in.
|Wheel base
|101.0 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
