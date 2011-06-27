  1. Home
Used 1991 Honda Prelude 2.0 Si Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room51.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
Measurements
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2639 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height49.2 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width67.3 in.
