2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Pilot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/507.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
590 watts stereo outputyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room59.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.7 degrees
Angle of departure20.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4321 lbs.
EPA interior volume169.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height70.6 in.
Length196.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity82.1 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.6 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black Perforated, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
245/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
