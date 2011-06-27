2021 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,147*
Total Cash Price
$60,156
Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,147*
Total Cash Price
$60,156
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,829*
Total Cash Price
$52,104
Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,892*
Total Cash Price
$49,262
Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$68,998*
Total Cash Price
$66,787
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,934*
Total Cash Price
$69,629
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$69,977*
Total Cash Price
$67,735
Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,935*
Total Cash Price
$47,367
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,829*
Total Cash Price
$52,104
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,573*
Total Cash Price
$63,472
Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,807*
Total Cash Price
$53,051
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,701*
Total Cash Price
$57,788
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,169*
Total Cash Price
$59,209
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,722*
Total Cash Price
$56,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,001
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,109
|$5,183
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,434
|$2,223
|$7,465
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,465
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,699
|Financing
|$3,235
|$2,602
|$1,927
|$1,204
|$436
|$9,403
|Depreciation
|$6,654
|$4,849
|$4,586
|$5,380
|$5,097
|$26,565
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,391
|$11,375
|$10,311
|$13,531
|$11,539
|$62,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,001
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,109
|$5,183
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,434
|$2,223
|$7,465
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,465
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,699
|Financing
|$3,235
|$2,602
|$1,927
|$1,204
|$436
|$9,403
|Depreciation
|$6,654
|$4,849
|$4,586
|$5,380
|$5,097
|$26,565
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,391
|$11,375
|$10,311
|$13,531
|$11,539
|$62,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$867
|$897
|$928
|$960
|$4,489
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,974
|$1,925
|$6,466
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,338
|Financing
|$2,802
|$2,254
|$1,669
|$1,043
|$377
|$8,144
|Depreciation
|$5,763
|$4,200
|$3,972
|$4,660
|$4,414
|$23,009
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,331
|$9,853
|$8,931
|$11,719
|$9,995
|$53,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$820
|$848
|$878
|$908
|$4,244
|Maintenance
|$192
|$798
|$491
|$2,812
|$1,820
|$6,113
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,019
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,210
|Financing
|$2,649
|$2,131
|$1,578
|$986
|$357
|$7,700
|Depreciation
|$5,449
|$3,971
|$3,755
|$4,405
|$4,174
|$21,754
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,604
|$9,315
|$8,444
|$11,080
|$9,449
|$50,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,149
|$1,190
|$1,231
|$5,754
|Maintenance
|$261
|$1,081
|$666
|$3,813
|$2,468
|$8,288
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,737
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,996
|Financing
|$3,591
|$2,889
|$2,139
|$1,337
|$484
|$10,440
|Depreciation
|$7,387
|$5,383
|$5,092
|$5,973
|$5,658
|$29,493
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,088
|$12,629
|$11,448
|$15,022
|$12,811
|$68,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$1,198
|$1,241
|$1,283
|$5,999
|Maintenance
|$272
|$1,127
|$694
|$3,975
|$2,573
|$8,641
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,853
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,124
|Financing
|$3,744
|$3,012
|$2,230
|$1,394
|$504
|$10,884
|Depreciation
|$7,701
|$5,612
|$5,308
|$6,227
|$5,899
|$30,748
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,815
|$13,167
|$11,935
|$15,661
|$13,356
|$71,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,088
|$1,127
|$1,165
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$5,836
|Maintenance
|$265
|$1,097
|$675
|$3,867
|$2,503
|$8,406
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,776
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,039
|Financing
|$3,642
|$2,930
|$2,169
|$1,356
|$490
|$10,588
|Depreciation
|$7,492
|$5,460
|$5,164
|$6,057
|$5,739
|$29,911
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,330
|$12,809
|$11,610
|$15,235
|$12,993
|$69,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$788
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$4,081
|Maintenance
|$185
|$767
|$472
|$2,704
|$1,750
|$5,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,941
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,125
|Financing
|$2,547
|$2,049
|$1,517
|$948
|$343
|$7,404
|Depreciation
|$5,239
|$3,818
|$3,611
|$4,236
|$4,013
|$20,917
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,119
|$8,957
|$8,119
|$10,654
|$9,086
|$48,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$837
|$867
|$897
|$928
|$960
|$4,489
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,974
|$1,925
|$6,466
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,135
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,338
|Financing
|$2,802
|$2,254
|$1,669
|$1,043
|$377
|$8,144
|Depreciation
|$5,763
|$4,200
|$3,972
|$4,660
|$4,414
|$23,009
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,331
|$9,853
|$8,931
|$11,719
|$9,995
|$53,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$1,170
|$5,469
|Maintenance
|$248
|$1,028
|$632
|$3,623
|$2,345
|$7,877
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$582
|$1,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,601
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,848
|Financing
|$3,413
|$2,746
|$2,033
|$1,270
|$460
|$9,921
|Depreciation
|$7,020
|$5,116
|$4,839
|$5,676
|$5,377
|$28,029
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,239
|$12,002
|$10,879
|$14,276
|$12,175
|$65,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$883
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$207
|$859
|$529
|$3,028
|$1,960
|$6,583
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$486
|$956
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,174
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,380
|Financing
|$2,853
|$2,295
|$1,699
|$1,062
|$384
|$8,292
|Depreciation
|$5,868
|$4,276
|$4,044
|$4,744
|$4,495
|$23,427
|Fuel
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$1,770
|$1,822
|$8,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,573
|$10,032
|$9,093
|$11,932
|$10,176
|$54,807
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$1,030
|$1,065
|$4,979
|Maintenance
|$226
|$936
|$576
|$3,299
|$2,135
|$7,171
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$361
|$529
|$1,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,368
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,593
|Financing
|$3,107
|$2,500
|$1,851
|$1,157
|$418
|$9,033
|Depreciation
|$6,392
|$4,658
|$4,405
|$5,168
|$4,896
|$25,519
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,785
|$10,928
|$9,905
|$12,998
|$11,085
|$59,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,091
|$5,101
|Maintenance
|$231
|$959
|$590
|$3,380
|$2,188
|$7,348
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$370
|$543
|$1,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,656
|Financing
|$3,184
|$2,561
|$1,896
|$1,185
|$429
|$9,255
|Depreciation
|$6,549
|$4,773
|$4,514
|$5,295
|$5,016
|$26,146
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$9,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,149
|$11,196
|$10,149
|$13,318
|$11,358
|$61,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Pilot SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$946
|$978
|$1,013
|$1,048
|$4,897
|Maintenance
|$222
|$920
|$566
|$3,245
|$2,100
|$7,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$521
|$1,025
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,329
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,550
|Financing
|$3,056
|$2,459
|$1,820
|$1,138
|$412
|$8,885
|Depreciation
|$6,287
|$4,582
|$4,333
|$5,083
|$4,816
|$25,100
|Fuel
|$1,735
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,952
|$9,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,543
|$10,748
|$9,743
|$12,785
|$10,903
|$58,722
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2021 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
