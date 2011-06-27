2020 Honda Pilot Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EX-LEX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $1,000 Conquest for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
Conquest for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 Pilot Loyalty provides a $1000 loyalty award when select current Honda owners/lessees lease or purchase a new and not previously reported sold 2020 Pilot with or without HFS Financing. Eligible customers may receive offer towards down payment or cap cost reduction on select vehicles. Trade in of current vehicle not required. Loyalty Eligibility:Current owners of any 2010 or newer Honda. Client must provide proof of ownership. Current vehicle registration and/or proof of valid auto insurance. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/01/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Honda Financial Services.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 09/01/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 48 09/01/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 60 09/01/2020 09/09/2020 1.9% 72 09/01/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Honda Pilot Deals
