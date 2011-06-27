2020 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,270*
Total Cash Price
$47,158
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,945*
Total Cash Price
$37,132
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,270*
Total Cash Price
$47,158
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,140*
Total Cash Price
$40,845
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,623*
Total Cash Price
$38,617
Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,142*
Total Cash Price
$52,356
Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,659*
Total Cash Price
$54,584
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,981*
Total Cash Price
$53,099
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,140*
Total Cash Price
$40,845
Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,206*
Total Cash Price
$49,757
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,978*
Total Cash Price
$41,588
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,173*
Total Cash Price
$45,301
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,431*
Total Cash Price
$46,415
Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,334*
Total Cash Price
$44,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,284
|$2,073
|$7,165
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,181
|Financing
|$2,536
|$2,040
|$1,510
|$944
|$342
|$7,371
|Depreciation
|$4,309
|$3,914
|$3,702
|$4,343
|$4,116
|$20,385
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,859
|$9,907
|$9,041
|$12,115
|$10,348
|$53,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$3,840
|Maintenance
|$185
|$767
|$472
|$2,586
|$1,632
|$5,642
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,717
|Financing
|$1,997
|$1,606
|$1,189
|$743
|$269
|$5,804
|Depreciation
|$3,393
|$3,082
|$2,915
|$3,420
|$3,241
|$16,051
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,338
|$7,801
|$7,119
|$9,539
|$8,148
|$41,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,284
|$2,073
|$7,165
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,181
|Financing
|$2,536
|$2,040
|$1,510
|$944
|$342
|$7,371
|Depreciation
|$4,309
|$3,914
|$3,702
|$4,343
|$4,116
|$20,385
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,859
|$9,907
|$9,041
|$12,115
|$10,348
|$53,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,845
|$1,795
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,686
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,889
|Financing
|$2,197
|$1,767
|$1,308
|$817
|$296
|$6,384
|Depreciation
|$3,732
|$3,390
|$3,207
|$3,762
|$3,565
|$17,656
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,272
|$8,581
|$7,831
|$10,493
|$8,963
|$46,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$3,994
|Maintenance
|$192
|$798
|$491
|$2,689
|$1,697
|$5,868
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,594
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,786
|Financing
|$2,077
|$1,670
|$1,237
|$773
|$280
|$6,036
|Depreciation
|$3,529
|$3,205
|$3,032
|$3,557
|$3,371
|$16,693
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,712
|$8,113
|$7,404
|$9,921
|$8,474
|$43,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$261
|$1,081
|$666
|$3,646
|$2,301
|$7,955
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,162
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,421
|Financing
|$2,816
|$2,264
|$1,676
|$1,048
|$379
|$8,184
|Depreciation
|$4,784
|$4,346
|$4,110
|$4,822
|$4,570
|$22,632
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,167
|$10,999
|$10,038
|$13,450
|$11,489
|$59,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,645
|Maintenance
|$272
|$1,127
|$694
|$3,801
|$2,399
|$8,294
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,254
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,524
|Financing
|$2,936
|$2,361
|$1,748
|$1,092
|$395
|$8,532
|Depreciation
|$4,988
|$4,531
|$4,285
|$5,027
|$4,764
|$23,595
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,727
|$11,467
|$10,465
|$14,022
|$11,978
|$61,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,491
|Maintenance
|$265
|$1,097
|$675
|$3,698
|$2,334
|$8,068
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,192
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,455
|Financing
|$2,856
|$2,297
|$1,700
|$1,062
|$385
|$8,300
|Depreciation
|$4,852
|$4,407
|$4,168
|$4,891
|$4,635
|$22,953
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,353
|$11,155
|$10,180
|$13,641
|$11,652
|$59,981
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,845
|$1,795
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,686
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,889
|Financing
|$2,197
|$1,767
|$1,308
|$817
|$296
|$6,384
|Depreciation
|$3,732
|$3,390
|$3,207
|$3,762
|$3,565
|$17,656
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,272
|$8,581
|$7,831
|$10,493
|$8,963
|$46,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV Black Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$5,146
|Maintenance
|$248
|$1,028
|$632
|$3,465
|$2,187
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$582
|$1,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,054
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,301
|Financing
|$2,676
|$2,152
|$1,593
|$996
|$360
|$7,777
|Depreciation
|$4,547
|$4,130
|$3,906
|$4,583
|$4,343
|$21,508
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,513
|$10,453
|$9,539
|$12,782
|$10,918
|$56,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$921
|$4,301
|Maintenance
|$207
|$859
|$529
|$2,896
|$1,828
|$6,319
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$486
|$956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,717
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,923
|Financing
|$2,237
|$1,799
|$1,332
|$832
|$301
|$6,500
|Depreciation
|$3,800
|$3,452
|$3,265
|$3,830
|$3,630
|$17,977
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,459
|$8,737
|$7,973
|$10,684
|$9,126
|$46,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$904
|$936
|$969
|$1,003
|$4,685
|Maintenance
|$226
|$936
|$576
|$3,155
|$1,991
|$6,883
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$361
|$529
|$1,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,870
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,095
|Financing
|$2,436
|$1,959
|$1,451
|$906
|$328
|$7,081
|Depreciation
|$4,139
|$3,760
|$3,556
|$4,172
|$3,954
|$19,582
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,392
|$9,517
|$8,685
|$11,638
|$9,941
|$51,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,800
|Maintenance
|$231
|$959
|$590
|$3,233
|$2,040
|$7,053
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$370
|$543
|$1,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,916
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,146
|Financing
|$2,496
|$2,008
|$1,486
|$929
|$336
|$7,255
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$3,853
|$3,644
|$4,275
|$4,051
|$20,064
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,673
|$9,751
|$8,899
|$11,924
|$10,185
|$52,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Pilot SUV Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$953
|$986
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$222
|$920
|$566
|$3,103
|$1,958
|$6,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$521
|$1,025
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,840
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,060
|Financing
|$2,396
|$1,927
|$1,427
|$892
|$323
|$6,965
|Depreciation
|$4,072
|$3,698
|$3,498
|$4,104
|$3,889
|$19,261
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,206
|$9,361
|$8,543
|$11,447
|$9,778
|$50,334
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
