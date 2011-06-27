2019 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,903*
Total Cash Price
$45,166
Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,903*
Total Cash Price
$45,166
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,822*
Total Cash Price
$39,120
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,656*
Total Cash Price
$35,564
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,322*
Total Cash Price
$36,987
Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,735*
Total Cash Price
$50,145
Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,234*
Total Cash Price
$52,279
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,568*
Total Cash Price
$50,857
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,822*
Total Cash Price
$39,120
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,819*
Total Cash Price
$47,656
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,655*
Total Cash Price
$39,832
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,820*
Total Cash Price
$43,388
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,070*
Total Cash Price
$44,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,284
|$2,073
|$7,165
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,868
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,102
|Financing
|$2,430
|$1,953
|$1,445
|$906
|$326
|$7,060
|Depreciation
|$4,614
|$3,846
|$3,637
|$4,268
|$4,042
|$20,408
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,979
|$9,752
|$8,912
|$12,002
|$10,259
|$52,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$235
|$974
|$599
|$3,284
|$2,073
|$7,165
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,868
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,102
|Financing
|$2,430
|$1,953
|$1,445
|$906
|$326
|$7,060
|Depreciation
|$4,614
|$3,846
|$3,637
|$4,268
|$4,042
|$20,408
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,979
|$9,752
|$8,912
|$12,002
|$10,259
|$52,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,845
|$1,795
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,618
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,821
|Financing
|$2,104
|$1,692
|$1,252
|$784
|$283
|$6,115
|Depreciation
|$3,996
|$3,331
|$3,150
|$3,697
|$3,501
|$17,676
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,375
|$8,447
|$7,719
|$10,395
|$8,886
|$45,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$3,840
|Maintenance
|$185
|$767
|$472
|$2,586
|$1,632
|$5,642
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,471
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,655
|Financing
|$1,913
|$1,538
|$1,138
|$713
|$257
|$5,559
|Depreciation
|$3,633
|$3,028
|$2,864
|$3,361
|$3,183
|$16,069
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,432
|$7,679
|$7,017
|$9,450
|$8,078
|$41,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$3,994
|Maintenance
|$192
|$798
|$491
|$2,689
|$1,697
|$5,868
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,990
|$1,600
|$1,184
|$742
|$267
|$5,781
|Depreciation
|$3,778
|$3,149
|$2,979
|$3,495
|$3,310
|$16,712
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,809
|$7,986
|$7,298
|$9,828
|$8,401
|$43,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$261
|$1,081
|$666
|$3,646
|$2,301
|$7,955
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,074
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,334
|Financing
|$2,697
|$2,169
|$1,605
|$1,005
|$362
|$7,838
|Depreciation
|$5,123
|$4,269
|$4,038
|$4,739
|$4,488
|$22,657
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,299
|$10,827
|$9,894
|$13,325
|$11,390
|$58,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,645
|Maintenance
|$272
|$1,127
|$694
|$3,801
|$2,399
|$8,294
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,162
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,433
|Financing
|$2,812
|$2,261
|$1,673
|$1,048
|$378
|$8,172
|Depreciation
|$5,341
|$4,451
|$4,210
|$4,941
|$4,679
|$23,621
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,865
|$11,288
|$10,315
|$13,892
|$11,875
|$61,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,491
|Maintenance
|$265
|$1,097
|$675
|$3,698
|$2,334
|$8,068
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,104
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,367
|Financing
|$2,736
|$2,199
|$1,627
|$1,020
|$368
|$7,949
|Depreciation
|$5,195
|$4,330
|$4,096
|$4,806
|$4,552
|$22,979
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,488
|$10,981
|$10,034
|$13,514
|$11,552
|$59,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$204
|$844
|$519
|$2,845
|$1,795
|$6,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,618
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,821
|Financing
|$2,104
|$1,692
|$1,252
|$784
|$283
|$6,115
|Depreciation
|$3,996
|$3,331
|$3,150
|$3,697
|$3,501
|$17,676
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,375
|$8,447
|$7,719
|$10,395
|$8,886
|$45,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$5,146
|Maintenance
|$248
|$1,028
|$632
|$3,465
|$2,187
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$582
|$1,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,971
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,218
|Financing
|$2,563
|$2,061
|$1,525
|$955
|$344
|$7,449
|Depreciation
|$4,868
|$4,058
|$3,838
|$4,504
|$4,265
|$21,532
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,639
|$10,290
|$9,403
|$12,663
|$10,825
|$55,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$921
|$4,301
|Maintenance
|$207
|$859
|$529
|$2,896
|$1,828
|$6,319
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$486
|$956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,648
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,854
|Financing
|$2,143
|$1,723
|$1,275
|$799
|$288
|$6,226
|Depreciation
|$4,069
|$3,391
|$3,208
|$3,764
|$3,565
|$17,997
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,564
|$8,600
|$7,859
|$10,584
|$9,047
|$46,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$904
|$936
|$969
|$1,003
|$4,685
|Maintenance
|$226
|$936
|$576
|$3,155
|$1,991
|$6,883
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$361
|$529
|$1,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,795
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,019
|Financing
|$2,334
|$1,876
|$1,388
|$870
|$314
|$6,782
|Depreciation
|$4,432
|$3,694
|$3,494
|$4,100
|$3,883
|$19,604
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,507
|$9,368
|$8,561
|$11,529
|$9,855
|$50,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,800
|Maintenance
|$231
|$959
|$590
|$3,233
|$2,040
|$7,053
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$370
|$543
|$1,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,839
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,069
|Financing
|$2,391
|$1,923
|$1,423
|$891
|$321
|$6,949
|Depreciation
|$4,541
|$3,785
|$3,580
|$4,201
|$3,979
|$20,086
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,790
|$9,599
|$8,771
|$11,813
|$10,098
|$52,070
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Honda Pilot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019